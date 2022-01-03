What companies have stopped testing employees for drugs

Companies desperate for workers are easing drug policies and pre-employment screenings.

Why are some employers doing away with drug tests?

A record number of Americans quit their jobs in 2021. Millions of workers gave notice as part of what is being called "The Great Resignation."

Driven by the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, workers from sectors ranging from retail to medicine were calling it quits.

That has left employers scrambling to find workers. They are trying everything from raising pay, to flexible hours and even sign-on bonuses.

Some businesses are doing more to widen the pool of potential workers by doing away with pre-employment drug screening.

A survey done by ManpowerGroup, a staffing firm, found that 9% of companies were eliminating the tests to attract and retain talent.

This comes as many companies in states with legal recreational marijuana were already considering doing away with screening for pot.

In fact the country’s second largest employer, Amazon, did away with most testing for marijuana back in June.

Bloomberg reported the company believe screening for pot use cut the pool of potential workers by 30%.

Other companies are quieter about their policy.