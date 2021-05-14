Woman accidentally washes winning multi-million dollar lottery ticket

"It was all crumpled up into little pieces and she said she frantically tried to put it back together but she couldn't."

CALIFORNIA, USA — A woman washed away her chance at becoming a multi-millionaire when she accidentally put her winning lottery ticket in the washing machine.

It may just be the most expensive load of laundry ever.

Thursday was the deadline to claim the $26 million prize for the Nov. 14 drawing. But no one came forward.

Employees at the convenience store where the winning ticket was sold said a woman came in recently saying she bought the ticket. But, she put the ticket in her pocket, then washed the pants!

"Her clothes were washed and when she pulled it out. It was all crumpled up into little pieces and she said she frantically tried to put it back together but she couldn't," said an employee.

Lottery officials say the claim will be investigated. But if the woman doesn't have photographic evidence of the ticket, she's out of luck.