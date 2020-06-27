Wood County offering $200,000 in grants to small businesses

County leaders want to ensure survival of businesses that are most impacted by effects of coronavirus

MINEOLA, Texas — While people get back to moving and shopping, many small businesses are still on the brink. That is especially true in small towns.

Wood County is trying to make sure its local companies stay open.

The county approved a $200,000 grant program to be run by its economic development commission to benefit small businesses.

“We’ve got five or six small towns,” Roger Johnson, executive director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission, said. “They’re not big, but everybody’s got a business that they work at.”

He originally pitched the county judge and county commissioners a proposal for $100,000 grant program, but he said the commissioners liked the idea so much they doubled its funding. The money will be split among businesses and economic development agencies in cities across the county.

“You would not believe some of the stories that I hear about what people appreciate and have said, ‘Jeez, thank goodness you came along,'" Johnson said.

Paredes Family Restaurant in downtown Mineola is among the businesses that could benefit from a grant from the county. It has been open on Broad Street for 15 years and had to shut down for two months due to COVID-19.

“Honestly, it’s just hard to believe,” Tina Paredes, one of the restaurants co-owners, said. “It’s nothing we would ever have thought or expected to happen.”

Paredes said approximately 75% of her business comes from the restaurant’s buffet, but it was not feasible to open it until Friday. She said many customers came through the doors in recent weeks, saw the buffet was closed, and walked back out. Talking about the struggle her business faces causes emotion to swell within her.

“We’ve been paying on this building, we have one year left,” Paredes explained. “So, to close? No. It’s not an option at this point. We have to work, and we have to remain open so that everything we’ve put into this is not, just gone.

“This is our family business. We’ve put so much in it: time, money. And we’re at an age, you know, how do you start over?”

Paredes had not heard about the grant program until Johnson mentioned it to her Friday afternoon.

“That is awesome,” she said. “It is much-needed.

“We do worry. As I said, we are, it’s my husband and I that own the place. My kids work here, so it affected all of our livelihoods, not just myself or my husband, it affected brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws.

“Knowing that this money is there and available to help us, it’s given us a sense of relief, some sense of relief.”

Paredes said she applied for and received a grant through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. It covered salaries for her staff and utilities for two months, and she said the money is now completely spent. Getting an extra lift from the county would allow her to hold onto the restaurant a little longer and wait for more customers to return.

“Mineola is just home,” Paredes stated. “There’s no other words to describe the people. They care. They want to help. They will help or would help if they could.

“It’s not just customers and business, it’s friends and family that come through the doors.”

Johnson, who worked in the restaurant business for a dozen years, understands that the impact of the $200,000 will go far beyond finances.

“The psychological thing of people knowing that someone’s out there trying to help them in the community, that it’s not gonna cost them an arm and leg, it’s not gonna be a loan, they don’t have to pay it back, is great. It makes life a little better.”