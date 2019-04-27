CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The driver of a van carrying 12 residents from Breckenridge Village of Tyler to a Special Olympics event in Lufkin has died following a Saturday morning crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 7:45 a.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal wreck on US-69, about a mile south of Alto.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a van, identified as Sylvester Conrod, Jr., 55, of Tyler, was traveling south on US-69 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the west, traveling through the grass before striking a concrete culvert and an electrical pole.

Conrod was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson and was taken to a Jacksonville funeral home.

A passenger, identified as Grady Marshall, 66, of Tyler, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Other passengers on the van but were not injured.

Breckenridge Village released the following statement on the crash:

"This morning, twelve residents from Breckenridge Village were involved in a single vehicle van accident outside of Alto, Texas.

It is believed that the driver of the Breckenridge Village vehicle suffered a medical emergency and later perished at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released, as contact is being made with family. Passengers reported only minor injuries as a result of the accident and were either treated on scene or transported to local area hospitals out of caution.

We are deeply shocked and saddened by this loss, and are focused on providing prayers, care and support to our residents, staff and families at this time."