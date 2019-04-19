POLK COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another is recovering in a local hospital following a Thursday morning crash in Polk County.

According the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Farm-to-Market 1988, about five miles east of Livingston.

The preliminary crash investigation indicated at approximately 8 a.m., an SUV was traveling eastbound at an unsafe speed when the vehicle slid into the westbound lane and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Josey Shutter, 28, of Livingston. Shutter was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace. The driver of the pickup was identified as Dwayne Boyett, 34, of Goodrich. Boyett was taken to a local hospital for treatment.