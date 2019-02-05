BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured following a Wednesday afternoon wreck in Bowie County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:05 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-59, approximately six miles south of Texarkana.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a car, identified as Domingo Fernando Simon, 20, of Texarkana, was stopped facing east at the intersection of US-59 and the Sulpher River boat ramp.

DPS says Simon pulled out, failing to yield the right of way to a southbound pickup driven by Jack Bruce Wright, 69, of Atlanta.

Simon was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. A passenger in Simon’s vehicle, identified as Jonathan Charles Allen, 20, of Texarkana, was taken to a Shreveport hospital and was last reported to be in serious condition.

Wright is reportedly stable in a Texarkana hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.