ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and four more were injured following a head-on collision with an Angelia County Sheriff's Office patrol unit Thursday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on U.S. 69, just north of Zavalla.

The preliminary investigation revealed the ACSO unit was traveling south when a northbound passenger car attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and struck the patrol vehicle head-on on the west side of the roadway.

The driver of the car, identified as Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead.

Three of Duke's passengers, identified as Charity Lawson, 20, of Orange, Faith Lawson, 16, of Orange, and a 1-year-old, were all injured.

Charity was flown to Conroe for treatment. Faith was taken to a Lufkin hospital before being transferred to a Houston medical center. The baby was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the patrol vehicle was identified as Lt. Stacy Seymore, 51, of Wells. Lt. Seymore was flown to a Beaumont hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.