SABINE COUNTY, Texas — A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death one person Monday in Sabine County.

According the Texas Department of Public Safety, the preliminary crash investigation revealed Marcus Crissman, 71, of Milam, was driving south on State Highway 87 when his pickup went off the roadway.

DPS says Crissman overcorrected to the left, then back to the right and overturned on the side of the road.

Crissman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.