UPDATE: The Longview Police Department has confirmed that one person died in the duplex fire that started Wednesday morning.
As of right now, authorities have not revealed whether the person is a man or a woman.
Refresh for updates.
-----------------------------------------------------
According to the Longview Police Department, emergency crews are on the scene of a duplex fire on 1717 Loring St., near H.G. Mosley.
The duplex was not destroyed, but as of now, no one is allowed to go back in the home.
A crew from CBS 19 is on the way to the scene.
© 2018 KYTX