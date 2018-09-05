UPDATE: The Longview Police Department has confirmed that one person died in the duplex fire that started Wednesday morning.

As of right now, authorities have not revealed whether the person is a man or a woman.

Refresh for updates.

-----------------------------------------------------

According to the Longview Police Department, emergency crews are on the scene of a duplex fire on 1717 Loring St., near H.G. Mosley.

The duplex was not destroyed, but as of now, no one is allowed to go back in the home.

A crew from CBS 19 is on the way to the scene.

© 2018 KYTX