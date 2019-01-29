AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.

The incident began Monday night at roughly 10:26 p.m. during a traffic stop in 6400 block of South I-35, according to police. The driver reportedly evaded from police, but later crashed his car in the 7500 block of East William Cannon Dr.

Police said they were able to locate the vehicle that was involved in the crash at 1:40 a.m., but it was a different vehicle from the incident Monday night.

Officers then reportedly called for backup after claiming the suspect in the car had a gun. The suspect then reportedly pointed a gun to his head. Police then trying to deescalate the situation.

During a press conference, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the suspect was in a position on the ground, but then got up and raised both hands and pointed in the direction of the officers.

At 1:47 a.m., police reported that shots were fired. Manley confirmed that both Austin police officers fired their weapons, but could not confirm whether or not there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead at approximately 3:27 a.m., according to Austin police.

Manley said police believe the person who died is a 27-year-old Hispanic man.

Both officers were placed on administrative duty per standard protocol. Both had been on the force for less than two years.

At this time, Chief Manley said it is unclear whether the same family owns both vehicles involved in the chase and the crash.

Austin Police are expected to continue to their investigation in the area of McKinney Falls Parkway and E. William Cannon Drive for several hours.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.