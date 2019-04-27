POWAY, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff's Office has detained a man in connection to a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California.

According to police, a man walked into the synagogue and started shooting. Police say there are "a lot of injuries" with varying degrees of severity.

The shooting took place at 11:30 a.m. as worshipers were celebrating the final day of Passover.

The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody. Authorities are confident there was only one shooter.

Witnesses say the man had a tactical vest and helmet, although this information has not been confirmed by police.

Multiple churches in the area are still on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.