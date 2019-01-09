HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A kitchen grease fire claimed the life of a Woodlawn man Saturday morning at 1082 Log Road.

“The kitchen caught on fire; the gentleman was trapped in the bedroom,” Harrison County Assistant Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch told the News Messenger while on the scene.

Emergency officials were alerted of the fire around 10:14 a.m. Both Nesbitt and Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George pronounced the victim, 44-year-old Robert Carr, deceased.

