DALLAS — This story has been updated with additional information from police.

A person died Friday night after their vehicle became submerged in water, officials confirm.

Dallas police say the crash occurred around 7 p.m. near the 1500 block of West Pentagon Parkway in Oak Cliff.

A vehicle flipped over into a creek due to the severe weather conditions, authorities said.

A person called police after they heard someone screaming, "Help, help!"

Storms moved across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, triggering tornado warnings, including one in Dallas. The area remained under a tornado watch.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews performed a high-water rescue and extracted the victims from the vehicle.

Two people were transported to the hospital, but one of the victims was later pronounced dead, officials say.

Authorities have not publicly released the victim’s name.

Tow truck drivers said they had a difficult time recovering the vehicle due to water rising so fast.

