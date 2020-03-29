RAINS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed Saturday morning and another seriously injured in a 2 vehicle crash on State Highway 276 two miles west of the city of Emory.

According to a preliminary crash report, 41-year-old Matthew Charles Harkins of Garland was traveling east in a 2017 Nissan Versa when for an unknown reason crossed the center stripe striking a 1995 Ford F-150 driven by 66-year-old Debra Askew Hallman of Quinlan.

Harkins was pronounced at the scene and Hallman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.