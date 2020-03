RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person has died after driving a motorcycle off the road Friday afternoon.

According to a preliminary crash report, 54-year-old Samuel Jeffus of Henderson was traveling south on Farm-To-Market Road 782 when he approached a left curve and traveled off the road and continued south into the ditch.

The motorcycle crossed a private drive, rotated counterclockwise and flipped multiple times ejecting Jeffus.

The crash remains under investigation.