WOOD COUNTY, Texas — One person has died, and another has been injured after the driver of a motorcycle lost control.

According to a preliminary crash report, on Friday afternoon Leslie Gail Glover, 42, of Sulphur Springs and her passenger Aaron Grant Turner, 44, of Bullard were traveling south on County Road 1970 in Wood County when for an unknown reason Glover lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle entered a side skid ejecting both riders.

Glover was killed as a result of the crash.

Turner was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.