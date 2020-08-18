1 person killed in 2 vehicle accident in Panola County

The accident occurred at the intersection of Farm-To-Market Road 123 and US 79.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A two-vehicle accident in Panola County has killed one person.

According to a preliminary crash report, 63-year-old Wendell Sims, of Deberry, was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 towing a trailer when he failed to yield the right of way while turning left on US 79.

A Peterbilt towing trailer was heading north when they took evasive action to avoid a collision but struck the Ford which caused it to catch fire.

Sims was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Christopher Morrison, 33, of Magnolia AR, was treated at a local hospital and released.