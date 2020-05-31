VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A 2-vehicle accident in Van Zandt County killed on person and injured another Saturday morning.

According to a preliminary crash report, 51-year-old Christina Shawn Zark of Eustace was traveling east on FM-1861 in a 199 Mazda B series behind a 2008 Kawasaki Mule driven by 73-year-old Charles Russell Easley also of Eustace.

Zark went into the westbound lane in a passing zone to pass Easley near County Road 2908.

Easley attempted to turn left onto the county road when the two vehicles collided causing the Kawasaki to enter a side skid and roll on its left side causing Easley to be partially ejected.

Easley was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Zark was treated and released.

The crash is still under investigation.