SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Toll 49.

According to a preliminary crash report, 78-year-old Carolyn Burnett Rozell, of Tyler, was traveling south on Toll 49 when for an unknown reason she drove off the right side of the road.

Rozell continued south in the grass before striking a concrete bridge pillar.

Rozell was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.