ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person has died in a single vehicle accident in Anderson County.

According to a preliminary crash report, on May 20, 26-year-old Wyatt Richard Williford of Katy was traveling west on County Road 171, 5 miles north of the city of Elkhart, when he went into a left curve at an unsafe speed for wet road conditions.

Williford lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road striking a culvert and becoming airborne striking several trees.

Williford was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.