MILLERSBURG, Ohio — A 12-year-old made quite the discovery at an inn in Ohio after finding a woolly mammoth tooth, CBS News reports.

The Inn at Honey Run confirmed the find and said the family spotted it while taking family photos near a creek.

It was partially buried and was found upstream about 10 yards from where the family was taking photos, the 12-year-old reportedly posted online. He said he can't wait to get the tooth back to show his friends.

The tooth was identified as an upper third molar of a woolly mammoth.

"We couldn't be prouder to be the site of such an extraordinary find and unforgettable experience!" The Inn told CBS News.

According to National Geographic, mammoths began to go extinct 10,000 years ago, and the last ones died about 4,000 years ago.

