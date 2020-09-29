170 Texas firefighters head to California to battle wildfires

On Tuesday morning, 170 firefighters from Texas boarded a Southwest Airlines charter plane to help relieve firefighters in California.

DALLAS — On Tuesday morning, the Southwest Airlines terminal at Love Field Airport was filled with firefighters from across Texas.

Eighty firefighters boarded a free charter flight in Dallas and headed to the west coast. But they made stops in Amarillo and Sacramento to pick up more fire crews, totaling around 170 firefighters to California.

They are relieving other firefighters from Texas who have spent 14 days working in California. Those crews will be flying back to Love Field on Tuesday night to rest.

Dozens of departments are part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS). They respond when other states need assistance. TIFMAS has sent crews to California since Aug. 24.

This time, crews from Texas are assigned to the August Complex and Creek Fire. They will patrol fire lines and extinguish fires.