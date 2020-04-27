PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police arrested 18-year-old Landon Bonner of Palestine following an early morning burglary.

According to Palestine Police, officers were called to the 300 block of Sherry Lane after someone had called to report a burglary.

Once on scene, officers talked with a male victim who had told them that he was woken by his wife who had seen a person enter through the backdoor of their residence. The suspect ran after seeing the resident and was then observed entering a residence on Sherry Lane.

The male victim also reported that his vehicle was broken into as well and that a semi-automatic handgun was taken.

After searching the area, officers were able to locate 18-year-old Landon Bonner of Palestine on Sherry Lane and he matched the description given by the victim.

According to police, the stolen firearm was in his possession and other property was recovered taken from the vehicle in a neighboring yard.

Bonner was also found to have 2 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Bonner was taken to the Anderson County jail and charged with burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, warrant - tampering with evidence and a warrant for driving while intoxicated.