BULLARD, Texas — According to the City of Bullard, an 18-wheeler is caught up in power/ communication lines near the 500 block of West Main Street.

West Main Street is closed and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: An 18-wheeler is stuck up in power lines near 500 W. Main. Please seek alternate routes.
