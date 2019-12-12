BULLARD, Texas — According to the City of Bullard, an 18-wheeler is caught up in power/ communication lines near the 500 block of West Main Street.
West Main Street is closed and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.
City of Bullard
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
BULLARD, Texas — According to the City of Bullard, an 18-wheeler is caught up in power/ communication lines near the 500 block of West Main Street.
West Main Street is closed and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.