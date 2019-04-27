HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a crash Saturday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it was a two-vehicle crash with both the driver and passenger in one vehicle dead at the scene. Another person in that vehicle is in critical condition.

A 16-year-old driver of a pickup truck, which Gonzalez said hit the other vehicle, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

This happened at the Fallbrook Drive and TC Jester.

