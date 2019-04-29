POLK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Polk County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers investigated the crash which occurred on US 190, about five miles east of Livingston.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 3:15 a.m., a Dodge pickup was traveling west when for unknown reasons, the driver, identified as Alton Kimes, 40, crossed over the center of the roadway and struck an eastbound Cadillac pickup head-on, causing the Cadillac to catch fire.

Kimes and the driver of the Cadillac were both pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace.

A passenger with Kimes, identified as 40-year-old Naomi Moody, 40, also of Livingston, was taken to a Houston-area medical center by helicopter.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the driver of the Cadillac.

This crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.