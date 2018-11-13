JACKSONVILLE TEXAS — Two Bluetooth skimming devices were found at a Valero gas station in Jacksonville Monday.

A Texas Department of Agriculture employee was performing an inspection at the Pac N Sac, 1001 S. Bolton St., after a complaint about a possible skimmer when the devices were found on pump Nos. 5 and 6, according to a news release from the agency.

The Bluetooth skimmers were "well hidden, encrypted and not located by the Card Skimmer Locator application," according to the news release.

Jacksonville police were dispatched to the scene and removed and confiscated the devices.

The state agency recommended the following steps as measures to help avoid gas pump skimmers:

- Use the pump closest to the storefront and in the line of sight of store employees

- Check for unusual bluetooth signals with numbers and letters for an ID; that could indicate a skimmer

- Check that security tape on pump cabinet is not damaged

- Safest method is to pay inside with cash

- Save receipt and monitor bank statements after filling up

- If you think you have been skimmed, call 1-800-TELL-TDA and an inspector will be sent to check it out

© 2018 KYTX