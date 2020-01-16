ABILENE, Texas — Two people were injured at Abilene High School Thursday morning in a reported stabbing that happened before school began.

According to an Abilene Police Department official at the scene, this was a targeted stabbing. The suspect was suspended earlier this week for a conflict between him and one of the victims.

The Abilene Independent School District said they made a call just before 9 a.m. Thursday to inform parents the campus was safe, but students were allowed to be picked up.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.