HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two elderly people died following a structure fire Saturday night in Henderson County.

According to Henderson County Fire Marshal, around 9:20 p.m., crews worked a structure fire located at 701 Quail Run Court in Kemp.

During the suppression efforts, it was determined the two homeowners were inside the residence at the time of the fire.

Officials have identified the victims as John Hitchcock,82, and Mildred Hitchcock, 81. Their bodies were sent off for an autopsy by Justice of the Peace #2.

The Seven Points Volunteer Fire Department along with the Tool, Payne Springs and Trinidad Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.

One Trinidad Fireman and a Seven Points Police Officer were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.