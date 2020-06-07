2 people arrested for burglary of a habitation in Texarkana

The two were found hiding in the floorboard of an old vehicle in the backyard of the home.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested two people for burglary of a habitation.

According to the department, Randel Daniels and Lititia Reynolds were arrested after a man had gone to his mother’s home, who had passed away two days prior, to retrieve a bible to take to the funeral home.

The man heard noises inside the house and called 911.

Police arrived on scene and discovered several items bagged and placed near doors as if to carry them away.

Daniels and Reynolds were found in the backyard of the home hiding in the floorboard of an old car.

The two claimed there were napping and had not been inside the home.

According to police, Reynolds’ phone was found in the living room and gift cards from the house were found in the car.

Daniels and Reynolds were arrested for burglary of a habitation and booked into the Bi-State Jail on $20,000 bond.