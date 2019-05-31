PALESTINE, Texas — Two people have been arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and abandoned/endangering a child in Palestine Thursday morning.

According to Palestine Police Department, just after 6 a.m. investigators and the department’s S.W.A.T. team executed a narcotics search warrant at 904 S. Magnolia.

Police say they received complaints about drug trafficking activists at the location.

Upon entering the residence, officers found the two known suspects, Aaron Johnson, 38, of Palestine and Kandice Asberry, 25, of Palestine.

Officers also found a baby inside the home.

During the search, Officers located about 7 grams of suspected cocaine, an undetermined amount of liquid PCP, digital scales, plastic baggies and about $600 in cash.

Johnson and Asberry were taken to the Anderson County Jail where they were booked in for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1 4 grams to 200 grams and abandoned/endangering a child.

Child Protective Services arrived on scene and took possession of the child after the narcotics were located inside the home.

Officers also found extreme unclean conditions inside of the residence, with rodents nesting inside of furniture and piles of clothing.

“This was a case where vigilant citizens reported suspicious activity and we were able to tie it to drug trafficking.” Palestine PD Assistant Chief Mark Harcrow said. “The investigators did a great job shutting down this drug dealer.”

Bonds for the individuals remain unknown at this time.