POLK COUNTY, Texas — A plane crash in Polk County has sent two people to the hospital.

According to a preliminary report, a 1970 Beachcraft airplane flown by 54-year-old Tony Presley, from Deridder, Louisiana, was traveling from Houston to Deridder when the plane reportedly experienced mechanical issues.

Presley and passenger, 57-year-old Robin Presley, were both taken to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.