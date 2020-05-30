TYLER, Texas — An overnight structure fire in Tyler has sent 2 people to the hospital.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley, firefighters were called to the structure fire around 12:27 a.m. where flames were visible from the structure.

Once one scene, smoke could be seen coming from the structure with heavy flames at the back of the structure and a second alarm was ordered.

Two people were outside of the structure and were assisted by firefighters and EMS. A neighbor who helped remove the people was also with them.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, which was concentrated near the back-porch area.

Tyler Fire Department responded with 5 engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief and an investigator.

The 2 people were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and burns. One of the people was taken to a Dallas area hospital for treatment where they remain in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.