2 students at Longview ISD test positive for COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD has been notified that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the district, the students are from Foster Middle School and East Texas Montessori Prep Academy and passed the routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus.
Staff and parents of students who may have been in contacts with the students have been notified.
The areas on campus where the students had contact have been cleaned and sanitized, according to the district.