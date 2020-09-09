2 students at Longview ISD test positive for COVID-19

The students attend Foster Middle School and East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, according to the district.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD has been notified that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the students are from Foster Middle School and East Texas Montessori Prep Academy and passed the routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus.

Staff and parents of students who may have been in contacts with the students have been notified.