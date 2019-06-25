TYLER, Texas —

The 2019 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala will have it’s 32nd annual fundraising event on Saturday June 29th. This year the theme is Triple Crown Track for a Cure. Preparations for the Gala started early Monday morning ahead of Saturday night.

Workers set up tent for 2019 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala

"You're looking at it right now,” Greg Ortiz a Ranch Operator and 30 year committee member for the fundraiser said. “It's empty but come Saturday night this place is going to look a lot different."

The Gala is located at the Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler. This is the 3rd year it will be held at the Park.

Texas Rose Horse Park

“It's really amazing to watch how they transform this arena to accommodate this event,” Kathy Brunson, owner and operator of Texas Rose Horse Park said.

On Monday workers along with the the three co-chairwomen for the Gala, the Fitzpatrick sisters, worked on the first stages of preparing for Saturday’s event.

"Every day it's just more and more things get delivered and built,” Kelli Armstrong, one of the co-chairwomen with the event said.

The theme Triple Crown Track for a Cure was decided by the three co-chairwomen Kelly Armstrong, Maggie Wright and Jayme Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick sisters hold up design for 2019 Cattle Barons' Gala

"We don't ever want to reinvent the wheel completely, but every year is a different theme,” Armstrong said. “We kinda want to make sure whatever we have goes along with our theme decoration wise. We thought well there's three of us, and why don't we play off the Triple Crown, and we're on track for a cure."

The arena will hold 1,600 people, many who either know someone with cancer or who have lost loved ones to the fight.

"Hopefully us being out here fighting the fight for them and people coming to the event will help raise the money needed for research and different things,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz lost his wife to cancer in 2002. He also has several family members with cancer.

All donations will go toward the American Cancer Society, which will be used to provide resources for East Texas cancer patients.

"You come buy a ticket, it's a donation towards research,” Armstrong said. "Locally we have all the ability to buy gas cards for people who need to get to and from treatments, potentially help pay for a hotel room if they come and get treatment and can't afford it."

Rain is predicted on the forecast for Saturday, but the event will still go on as planned.

General admission tickets are $200 each. You can also get two Signs of Hope PATRON tickets for $500.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and ends just after midnight.

Last year's Gala raised nearly $500,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The first Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held in 1988. While much was known about this disease, much more was not.

To date, more than $15 million dollars has been raised, locally, to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research.