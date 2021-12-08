2020 Census shows diverse America and a decrease in the white population for first time in history

How will report affect East Texas?

The U.S. The Census Bureau released demographic data from the 2020 Census today--painting a detailed picture of America's diverse communities. The analysis revealed a more diverse country. Although still the most prevalent race, the white population did decrease for the first time on record.

During the press conference today, Nicholas Jones, Director and Senior Advisor of Race, and Ethnic Research and Outreach, Population Division said experts were not surprised:

“We’re not surprised by the findings given the questions are asked in a two-separate format. We’re also encouraged by the way we’ve been able to make improvements to the 2020 question design,” says Jones.

The analysis will allow states to redraw the boundaries of their congressional and state legislative districts. Dr. Mark Owens, associate professor of political science at UT Tyler, believes this report is important for democracy:

“The Census can actually tell the population down to your neighborhood level. And that's the level that we need for democracy to find out if our communities and us individually are receiving the same representation. East Texas is going to be interesting to us because we have grown. Like the Census shows, Smith county has almost grown 20%,” says Dr. Owens.

Data shows that the white population is the leading race in East Texas-- the second most being Hispanic or Black depending on the county. Dr. Owens says the Census answers questions related to the increase in people living in Texas now compared to 10 years ago:

“East Texas would have primarily been white and Black. And then this opportunity now we have the growth in the Hispanic population,” he continues, “Smith County saw an increase of 3 percent in the Hispanic or Latino population, Nacogdoches County saw an increase of 4 percent from 2010. Panola County saw an increase of 1.4 percent. Angelina was almost a 3% increase.”

Gregg County’s Hispanic or Latino population only increased about .5 percent; however the African American population was the largest at 4 percent according to Dr. Owens:

“We can't just say that Texas is growing because of Latino growth or rate of immigration. People are moving from all across the country to come here. And that's something that happens when the Census releases its information,” says Dr. Owens.