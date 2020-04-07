2020 Poor Boy Rodeo canceled due to recent COVID-19 mandates

According to the Canton Trail Riders Facebook page, due to recent mandates by order of Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and Van Zandt County officials, all large events, including the 2020 Poor Boy Rodeo have been cancelled.

“We appreciate your patience with the situation,” the Canton Trail Riders said in a post. “And look forward to seeing all of our COWBOYS and COWGIRLS at our smaller playday events held on Friday evenings.”