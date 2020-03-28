VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A second death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Van Zandt County.

According to NET Health, the person was a 47-year-old female who was the first confirmed case in the county and was hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

“The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “This is now a team sport. It is critical for everyone to play their part and to help us "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 having a devastating impact in East Texas.”

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

