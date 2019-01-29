HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested for methamphetamine in two different incidents.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Shelly Riggins and 28-year-old Darrell Joe Riggins were both taken to jail after a tip to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office prompted a DPS trooper to stop their vehicle as they were driving in downtown Athens.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene where the dog sniffed around the vehicle and alerted the officer.

A search led to the discovery of a baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth and a pipe commonly used to smoke the drug.

Later, another man was seen stumbling into traffic by two deputies on Farm-To-Market 315 south of Chandler.

The man, 29-year-old Derrick Williams, told deputies he was walking from his home to a gas station.

Williams was searched, and a white powdery substance believed to be contraband and a pipe were found.

All three people were taken and booked into the Henderson County Jail.