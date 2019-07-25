ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and another was injured following a crash in Anderson County on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to a wreck on U.S. 287 North, just north of Palestine.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a car, identified as Ruby Kwame, 34, of Palestine, was traveling southbound on U.S. 287 when, for an unknown reason, Kwame drove from the southbound lane into the northbound lane and continued into a ditch. The vehicle struck a trash bin and a tree.

Kwame was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Westley.

A 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a Palestine hospital where they later died.

An 8-month-old girl is in stable condition at a local hospital.

DPS says the initial report stated all occupants were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.