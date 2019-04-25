KILGORE, Texas — Three local cat rescue organizations will come together or a fundraising event on Saturday.

From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., The Cat's Meow Rescue, The Catty Shack Cat Rescue and O'Malley Alley Cat - Tyler will hold an event featuring the screening of the documentary, “Kedi,” at the Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore.

"Kedi" offers a compelling glimpse into the lives of the cats of Istanbul and the people who care for them.

“This is a very inspirational and heartwarming film that any animal lover is sure to enjoy,” says Payer-Smith, President of The Cat’s Meow Rescue, a Longview-based cat rescue.

This is the first time these three rescues have collaborated on an event and hope this fundraiser will help to raise much needed funds for their organizations as well as bring awareness to their rescue efforts.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there will movie-themed food, snacks and beverages. Each attendee will also receive a goody bag. There will also be raffles, door prizes and more! Tickets are available to purchase for $25 online at www.thecatsmeowrescue.org/events. Seating is limited.