3 people arrested in Harrison County for burglary of a vehicle and organized criminal activity

The three men allegedly broke into numerous vehicles Monday night while using a stolen truck.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for allegedly breaking into numerous vehicles early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 3:30 a.m. a 911 caller told dispatch that he was watching his neighbor’s car being broken into.

The caller described a white Ford crew truck and several male subjects.

Deputies saw the crew truck as they arrived on scene at the south end of Southfield Lane. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle when it turned into the north entrance to Southfield Lane.

Deputies were able to block in the truck, forcing it to stop.

Once stopped, two of suspects inside began to run while one suspect remained in the truck.

The truck was discovered to be stolen from a location on Cooks Road.

The suspects were allegedly involved in 6 vehicle burglaries early Monday morning.

The three suspects were booked into the Harrison County Jail and have been identified as Robert Haskins 21 of Marshall, Edwardo Vasquez Jr. 18 of Marshall and Alejandro Perez 18 of Marshall.

Haskins has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Vasquez has been charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle, Evading arrest or detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Perez has been charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle, Unauthorized use of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity.