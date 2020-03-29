SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are now 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

According to NET Health, they received the confirmation of the four new cases on Sunday.

As more test results are reported from private labs, this number may change and an additional release will be sent upon notification to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

“The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health in a press release. “This is now a team sport. It is critical for everyone to play their part and to help us "flatten the curve."

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself: