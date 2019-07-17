TYLER, Texas — If you're in the East Texas area and looking for a job, make sure you head to Jacksonville on Thursday.

The 5th Annual Jacksonville Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 pm., at the Norman Activity Center, located at 526 East Commerce Street.

More than 40 businesses, including CBS19, will be on hand looking to fill approximately 200 open positions.

CBS19 has the following vacancies:

Other jobs local companies are looking to fill include:

Clerical

Maintenance

CDL Drivers

Nursing

General Labor

Make sure to bring a resume and dress to impress.

RELATED: WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED: More jobs coming to Jacksonville