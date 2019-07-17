TYLER, Texas — If you're in the East Texas area and looking for a job, make sure you head to Jacksonville on Thursday.
The 5th Annual Jacksonville Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 pm., at the Norman Activity Center, located at 526 East Commerce Street.
More than 40 businesses, including CBS19, will be on hand looking to fill approximately 200 open positions.
CBS19 has the following vacancies:
- Marketing Producer
- Account Executive
- Broadcast IT Technician
- Digital Journalist
- News Anchor/Host, Multi-Skilled Journalist
Other jobs local companies are looking to fill include:
- Clerical
- Maintenance
- CDL Drivers
- Nursing
- General Labor
Make sure to bring a resume and dress to impress.
