Seven people were arrested on various drug charges Wednesday after a DPS investigation led authorities to a home on the 900 block of West Dallas Street.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a search warrant for narcotics at the home and arrested Canton natives, Christopher Morgan ,36, David Sahimi, 33 , Angela Addicks, 34, Benjamin Gibson, 65 , Courtney Chilson,37, Lori Klassen, 44, and Grand Saline native, Wendy Johnson, 61.

Their charges range from manufacture and delivery of controlled substance in a drug free zone, to possession of controlled substance and abandoning or endangering child.

They are all currently in the Van Zandt County Justice Center with bonds ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.

The sheriff's office said, "the drug epidemic is a growing problem in and around Van Zandt County with the common misconception that drugs are a victimless crime. As you can see from the charges of abandon/endanger child there are victims with these crimes."

Deputies also stress that drugs also contribute to the high majority of the burglaries in their county.

During the investigation, deputies contacted Child Protective Services to determine the conditions of the household and the safety of the children.

