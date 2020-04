RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County has confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 3 cases in the Henderson area, 2 cases in the Stewart area, 1 in the Overton area, 1 in the Mt. Enterprise area and 1 in the Garrison area.

The new cases bring the total to 24 in the county.

