RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Rural Water Supply Company has issued a boil water notice for FM 752 and the surrounding areas.

Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, TCEQ has required the system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify.