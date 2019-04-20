PALESTINE, Texas — People living in Palestine went all day Thursday without water, following early morning storms.

The city released an emergency notice informing residents the water treatment plant was temporarily shut down.

Friday, the plant was back in operation and the city was placed under a boil water advisory.

"Following that storm, the water treatment plant was hit pretty hard with downed power lines and trees," Palestine Council member Mitchell Jordan said. "And so that knocked out the power to the water supply."

The recent advisory is one of at least a dozen that have been issued this year. After seeing how city officials sprang into action to assist its residents during this time. Residents like James Smith hope the water supply remains a top priority for the Palestine’s leaders.

"We were concerned about the water pressure and we didn't know exactly what was going on until they started to feed us some information,” Palestine native and former city employee, James Smith, said.

While the plant was inoperable, residents were told there was no water supply for home use or for drinking.

The city set up several porta-pottie locations in the area. They also set up stations to pass out cases of donated water to those in need.

“We had at least 1,000 cars that came by last night all the way until close to 10 o’clock receiving water," Councilman Mitchell Jordan said. "And we stayed out here until the line stopped.”

Though the plant is now back in operation. Jordan says it will take time for its services to be fully restored, keeping the city’s most recent boil advisory in effect a little while longer.

"Through the years, we've just always been concerned about the infrastructure of water here,” Smith said. “So, I think that this was an act of God to get our attention to the infrastructure."

Councilman Jordan agrees the city’s infrastructure needs some work. He says the issue is already on the council’s list of priorities.

"We have spent quite a bit of money at our water treatment plant,” Jordan said. “Our infrastructure is one of the big issues that we're looking at this year on council."

Until given further notice, residents are advised to boil water for at least three minutes before use. It is the same precautions residents have had to follow during previous boil advisories.

"Those are stemmed from basically maintenance of the water treatment facility. The maintenance of the water treatment is wear-and-tear,” Jordan said. “It's due to thousands and thousands of dollars of filters needing to be changed, tested and ran."

It is unclear how long it will take for the city’s water service to be back to normal. Until then, the boil notice will remain in effect. Residents are asked to limit their water use as much as possible.



