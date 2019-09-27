ALTO, Texas — Caddo Mounds State Historic Site was hit by a deadly tornado in April, which left its building to rubble.

Several events were planned throughout the year to take place there, because of the destruction most were cancelled. Except for 'A Night with the Stars.'

The evening will be full of Caddo stories and night sky exploration.

It will take place Saturday Sept. 28 from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. There is an entry fee of $4 for adults and $3 for children.

Attendees are encouraged to bring drinking water, binoculars, a lawn chair or blanket, bug spray and to dress accordingly for the weather.

At 8 p.m. Douglas Parsons, Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Tyler Junior College, will lead the night sky program.

Parsons will have telescopes setup, but you can also bring your own.

Caddo Mounds should be re-opened to the public in mid to late December according to Site Manager Tony Souther.

The Texas Legislatures granted the historic site $2.5 million to build a new museum. Souther said he anticipates the ground breaking to take place sometime in the next 18 months.