MESQUITE, Texas — Members of the Trinity Life Church in Mesquite took turns standing on three wooden crosses for hours on Friday, to both symbolize and highlight the significance of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday is a vital Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion. It is days before Easter Sunday, which is when many denominations of Christianity celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Pastor Joe Chiles told WFAA that he wanted to visually remind those driving by his church that the crucifixion isn't something to gloss over this weekend.

"A woman in our church had the idea, and when I hear it, I thought, 'we're going to do this,'" Chiles said. "It's a silent, yet powerful message to the thousands of cars driving by of God's love and grace."

Chiles said that the crosses were made by the church's youth minister Reese Frosch and his father.

Frosch, along with Chiles, was one of the volunteers who stood on a cross throughout the day.

"We've had people come by taking pictures, people honking, I mean we've kind of seen it all throughout the day," Frosch said. "It definitely is a humbling thing and it makes you realize what Jesus did for us."

Frosch isn't kidding about people taking notice, WFAA received a number of photos of the demonstration and saw many online taken by people who stopped to reflect.

Chiles said that volunteers took turns standing on the cross in shifts that would last a few hours.

Those shifts stopped Friday night, right before the church's Good Friday service.

It's not an easy task either, Frosch told WFAA with his arms flush to the wood behind him.

"Your fingers and toes get a little tingly and numb – and it's not comfortable," he said. "But he (Jesus) wasn't in the most comfortable place either."

In Frosch's eyes, if that message is received, then the standing is well worth it.

"If I can come up here not as a way to say look at me, but more of look at what he did," Frosch said. "Then I think it's worth it."